Barcelona believe Manchester United’s loan links with winger Ousmane Dembele are a ploy by the Red Devils to add pressure on Borussia Dortmund to sell Jadon Sancho.

With the transfer window in its final lap and Manchester United still looking for a winger, there have been claims that the Premier League side are considering a loan move for Barcelona’s Dembele.

It has been said that the Red Devils are in talks with the Spanish giants over a season-long deal for the France international.

However, contrary to the reports, there have also been suggestions that Dembele remains a back-up option for Manchester United, whose priority is still Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho.

And according to journalist Guillem Balague, Barcelona believe Dembele’s links with the Old Trafford outfit are a ploy to add pressure on Borussia Dortmund to sell Sancho.

The Catalan club are also not interested in allowing Dembele to leave on a temporary basis unless the deal includes a buy option for the loan club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have denied claims that they have made an offer to buy the Frenchman and insist they will not make one.

Borussia Dortmund are adamant that there is no chance of Sancho leaving the club, having given the Red Devils an ultimatum to meet their demands in August.