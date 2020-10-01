Barcelona have offered Manchester City a package of €10m plus midfielder Rafinha in exchange for teenage defender Eric Garcia.

Garcia has entered the final year of his contract with Manchester City and has made it clear that he does not intend to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Spaniard has set his heart on returning to former club Barcelona, who also retain a keen interest in re-signing the youngster.

However, the Spanish giants have struggled to reach an agreement with Manchester City over a deal for Garcia so far in the transfer window.

According to Catalan radio station RAC 1, Barcelona have now made a fresh offer in an attempt to land their defensive target from the Manchester outfit.

The Camp Nou club have offered the Citizens an initial €8m, which could rise up to €10m after add-ons, plus Brazilian midfielder Rafinha, in exchange for Garcia.

However, the bid does not excite Manchester City, who are still holding out for a sum of €20m for the centre-back.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also not interested in Rafinha, with the team already well stocked in the midfield department.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can strike a deal with Manchester City over a deal for Garcia before Monday’s transfer deadline.