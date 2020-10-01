Garcia has entered the final year of his contract with Manchester City and has made it clear that he does not intend to put pen to paper on a new deal.
The Spaniard has set his heart on returning to former club Barcelona, who also retain a keen interest in re-signing the youngster.
However, the Spanish giants have struggled to reach an agreement with Manchester City over a deal for Garcia so far in the transfer window.
According to Catalan radio station RAC 1, Barcelona have now made a fresh offer in an attempt to land their defensive target from the Manchester outfit.
The Camp Nou club have offered the Citizens an initial €8m, which could rise up to €10m after add-ons, plus Brazilian midfielder Rafinha, in exchange for Garcia.
However, the bid does not excite Manchester City, who are still holding out for a sum of €20m for the centre-back.
Pep Guardiola’s side are also not interested in Rafinha, with the team already well stocked in the midfield department.
It remains to be seen if Barcelona can strike a deal with Manchester City over a deal for Garcia before Monday’s transfer deadline.