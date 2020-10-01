Chelsea are willing to let centre-back Antonio Rudiger join Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on loan, provided that the German signs a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, according to the Evening Standard.

Jose Mourinho’s efforts to land central defender Milan Skriniar from Inter have stalled as Spurs are reluctant to match the Serie A giants’ £45m asking price for the Slovakian, but the Portuguese has since turned his attention to Chelsea star Rudiger.

The Germany international is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge at present and Blues boss Frank Lampard is ready to move him out on a temporary basis.

Chelsea are aware of their league rivals’ interest in the centre-back and Lampard’s outfit are prepared to let Rudiger make the short trip to north London provided that he signs a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger has two years remaining on his current deal at Chelsea and the Blues want to extend his stay.

Chelsea, in a bid to protect Rudiger’s value, are keen on avoiding a situation where the player returns to the club with only 12 months left on his contract.

However, Spurs are yet to table a solid offer for the player.

Rudiger is also credited with interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, while a move to West Ham United as part of a deal that could see Declan Rice arrive at Chelsea has also been floated.