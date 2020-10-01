Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic would like to stay at the Bernabeu, though moving to Manchester United intrigues him, it has been claimed in Italy.

Having only signed Donny van de Beek so far, Manchester United could spring to life in the final lap of the transfer window, with the club looking to sign a winger, left-back and possibly a striker.

Real Madrid’s Jovic has been touted as a possible option to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s strike force before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Roma have also been linked with Jovic, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the player’s first choice is to stay at Real Madrid.

He has though been left tempted by the prospect of playing for Manchester United.

The 22-year-old only moved to Real Madrid last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt, but flopped at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could let him leave before the transfer window slams shut if an acceptable proposal arrives.

Jovic started in Real Madrid’s last two league games and is willing to fight for his place at the club this season.