Sheffield United are set to hold talks with highly-rated striker Rhian Brewster, with Liverpool prepared to accept the Blades’ £23m bid, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Chris Wilder is an admirer of the 20-year-old and Sheffield United have been chasing him for two months, with Crystal Palace also in the race.

It emerged on Wednesday that the Blades have offered Liverpool an initial £18m, which could rise up to £23m, to take Brewster to Bramall Lane.

And it has been claimed that the Merseyside-based club are willing to accept Sheffield United’s offer, which also includes a buy-back option for the Reds.

Now Sheffield United are set to hold talks with Brewster to discuss personal terms as they look to seal his signature before Monday’s transfer deadline.

While the Blades are in a strong position to land the youngster, it remains to be seen if they can agree terms with the player, who has a big career choice to make.

The Yorkshire outfit could seal the signing of Brewster before their weekend game against Arsenal but it is highly unlikely that the striker will feature at the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace will make a final attempt to hijack the Blades’ deal for the Englishman.