Everton will hold more talks with Norwich City for the signature of Ben Godfrey, who has emerged as Carlo Ancelotti’s priority centre-back target, according to The Times.

The 22-year-old defender caught the fancy of many Premier League clubs with his performances for Norwich last season in the top flight.

Norwich’s relegation has seen clubs look at snapping up their top prospects and Jamal Lewis recently left for Newcastle United.

Everton have tabled a bid worth £25m for Godfrey, but Norwich are holding out for a deal worth £30m before agreeing to let the player go.

The Toffees are in the market for a defender and they also hold an interest in Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori and Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

But Ancelotti has prioritised signing Godfrey over others and is pushing Everton to snare the centre-back away from Norwich.

Everton are pressing ahead with their efforts to land the Norwich defender and will hold talks with the Canaries tonight.

The Toffees are hopeful that they will be able to agree on a fee with Norwich soon and get the deal over the line.

With the window closing on Monday, Everton are running out of time to land the centre-back Ancelotti wants.