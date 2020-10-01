Fulham and West Ham United have made enquiries about Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby as they hunt for a defender to add to the ranks before the transfer window closes.

The transfer window is in its final lap and both the Hammers and the Cottagers are in the market to add reinforcements before the deadline passes.

The Hammers, who have already seen their attempts to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley fail, have been linked with a number of defensive options, while Fulham too have assessed several options.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Valencia centre-back Diakhaby is attracting interest from the pair.

Both clubs have tested the water over a potential move to land the 23-year-old from Valencia before the window closes.

Diakhaby though is also firmly on the radar of French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG, who have touched base with the player’s entourage, are claimed to view the 23-year-old as an alternative to Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

The Frenchman made the move to Valencia from Lyon in 2018 and has been capped by his country up to Under-21 level.