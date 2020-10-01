Tottenham Hotspur new boy Sergio Reguilon has everything needed to succeed in English football, Sevilla sporting director Monchi has stressed.

The 23-year-old Spaniard recently joined Tottenham from La Liga giants Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £27m following a successful season-long loan spell at Sevilla.

Reguilon helped Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in the league and to the Europa League trophy, and saw his performances for the club attract interest from top European clubs, including Spurs and Manchester United.

Sevilla were keen on making the full-back’s move permanent after he played a key role in their season, but could not compete against the pull of the Premier League giants.

Monchi, the club’s sporting director, feels Sevilla provided Reguilon with a platform to grow at an elite level and believes he has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League with Spurs.

“He is a great player”, Monchi told the Daily Telegraph.

“Last year he was a very, very important footballer.

“I believe that he grew a lot with us, because until he arrived at Sevilla he had not enjoyed continuity at an elite level.

“I don’t know what will happen in England, because it is another footballing context, but he has everything to succeed.”

Reguilon has a five-year contract with Tottenham, but Real Madrid have included a buy-back clause in their deal with the north London club, which will enable the Spaniards to have a say on the left-back’s future.