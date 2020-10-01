Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin have touched base with the representatives of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Chelsea to discuss the possibility of signing him on loan.

Bakayoko and Chelsea have been keen to part ways all through the window, but his future at the club remains unresolved with deadline day looming.

A move to AC Milan stalled as the Serie A giants failed to agree a fee with Chelsea and negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain have also not progressed at any pace.

Bakayoko is becoming tired of all the delays and is aware that the PSG hierarchy are divided over whether to sign the French midfielder.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Hertha Berlin have now inserted themselves into the mix and are looking to sign the Chelsea star.

The German club are in contact with the player’s represented and Chelsea with a view to signing him on loan.

Bakayoko wants his future resolved before Monday’s deadline and he is tempted at the possibility of playing in Germany with Hertha Berlin.

Atletico Madrid and Valencia have also shown an interest, but they have not made any concrete effort for the Frenchman yet, while Napoli are also an option.