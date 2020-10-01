Former Leeds United star Paul Robinson is positive that the Whites can earn a mid-table finish in the Premier League, having made the right investments in the transfer market, but admits he would take a 17th place finish now.

The Yorkshire-based club have made a bright start to their first top flight campaign in 16 years, winning two of their three opening games.

Leeds have also made significant additions to their squad in the transfer window, bringing in the likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, and ex-White Robinson is impressed with the business.

Delighted with the signings, the former goalkeeper has heaped praise on Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani for investing in the team and strengthening the squad well.

With Leeds doing well in the league and the transfer market, Robinson is confident that Marcelo Bielsa’s side could even finish in the top half of the table this term, but he admits he would take 17th if offered it now as survival is key.

“The recruitment has been outstanding again this year“, Robinson said on LUTV.

“Got to give the owner a lot of credit for what he has done, realised the squad need strengthening and they have strengthened well.

“They have brought in a lot of quality players and I think we might see some more additions before the end of the window.

“So the owner deserves a lot of credit for putting the money into the team, which is needed because we saw Norwich last year fall out of the Premier League with a whimper by not adding to the squad.

“We also saw Aston Villa only just stay up by spending £100m plus, so it has to be right and it has to be the right investment, which the owner seems to have done.

“I can quite easily see Leeds finishing tenth, mid-table, anywhere between eighth and twelfth, but if I’m honest I would take seventeenth right now.“

Leeds now sit seventh in the table with six points to their name and will be hopeful of maintaining their current form throughout the campaign.