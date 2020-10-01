Jadon Sancho is putting pressure on Borussia Dortmund to let him join Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in constant touch with the player as he seeks to land his top target, it has been claimed.

The transfer saga surrounding Manchester United and Sancho has dragged on for several months and with only four days left in the window, it is make or break in the Red Devils’ pursuit of the winger.

Manchester United are lining up alternative deals should they fail to sign the 20-year-old winger, but they have not given up hope of landing the Dortmund star before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Sancho was out of Dortmund’s squad against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and while the club insisted that the player was ill, some claimed that it was Sancho’s way of trying to put pressure on the Bundesliga giants.

And according to Norwegian daily Dagbladet, Sancho is pushing to make his way out of Dortmund and join Manchester United before Monday.

The player wants the move to Old Trafford and with only four days left in the window, he is putting pressure on Dortmund to let him go.

Solskjaer has also continued to be in contact with Sancho and as he pushes Manchester United to work out a deal with the German club.

Dortmund are insistent that they will not sell Sancho at a late stage of the window but it remains to be seen if Manchester United offer €120m, whether they will let the winger go.