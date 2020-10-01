Jose Mourinho dropped Dele Alli for the Chelsea game earlier this week as he felt his head had been turned by the talk of him leaving Tottenham Hotspur before Monday’s deadline, it has been claimed.

Alli has fallen out of favour with Mourinho since the start of the season and was missing from the squad for Tottenham’s last two Premier League games.

The midfielder was a surprise exclusion from the squad against Chelsea as well in the EFL Cup tie and it gave more credence to speculation that he could be leaving Spurs.

And according to The Athletic, part of the reason why Alli was not in the squad to face Chelsea was that Mourinho felt that the midfielder’s focus was somewhere else.

The Tottenham boss believed that the midfielder’s head had been turned by the talk of him leaving the club before Monday’s deadline.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him and Alli is prepared to move on if he continues to remain out of the Spurs squad.

He has reportedly spoken with Serge Aurier about life at PSG and could push for a move away in the next four days.

Mourinho has not confirmed whether Alli will be in the squad today against Maccabi Haifa but insisted that the player has remained professional behind the scenes.