Andreas Pereira is due for a medical at Lazio on Friday morning ahead of his loan move away from Manchester United.

Lazio have an agreement in place with Manchester United to sign the Brazilian midfielder on loan in the ongoing transfer window.

The two clubs have ratified the agreement and Pereira’s representatives have also thrashed out personal on a contract with the Serie A giants.

The midfielder is expected to arrive in Italy and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lazio have booked his medical for Friday morning.

The 24-year-old will travel to Lazio’s training base early Friday morning and will undergo the medical checks ahead of his move to the Serie A giants.

Once he successfully passes the medical, he will sign a loan contract with Lazio and ply his trade in Italy.

The Serie A giants also have a €27m option to buy the midfielder at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Pereira played 40 times for Manchester United last season but has found himself out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Manchester United are hopeful that he will do well enough in Italy to earn the permanent move at Lazio.