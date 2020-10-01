Leeds United will not be signing highly rated Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance, with the deal dead, according The Athletic.

Cuisance was set to join Leeds from the German champions for a fee in the region of £20m and the Whites were also claimed to have agreed to allow a buy-back clause in the agreement.

However, at the eleventh hour the deal has collapsed and Cuisance is on his way back to Germany, with suggestions that the buy-back clause and terms of payment may have been an issue.

There are no details as to why the move has collapsed, but it will not be happening.

Leeds are likely to now switch their attention to other targets as they bid to get a midfielder in through the door before the transfer window closes.

It remains to be seen if Cuisance will leave Bayern Munich.

The midfielder had interest from a number of other clubs, including Ligue 1 side Nice, and Bayern Munich cannot guarantee him regular game time over the course of the season.

Cuisance is keen to clock regular minutes and it remains to be seen if there is any way back to Leeds to sign him after the deal was declared to be dead.