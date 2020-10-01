Leeds United are remaining tight-lipped amidst suggestions that the club are no longer pursuing a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

The 20-year-old midfielder was expected to join Leeds in the coming hours with the Frenchman undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed move.

Leeds even have an agreement in place with the German champions for a deal worth £20m and Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge even said his goodbyes to the French midfielder.

He was expected to join Leeds imminently, but reports in Germany claim that the deal is off and the two clubs could not finalise an agreement.

It has been claimed that Leeds are no longer looking to sign the 20-year-old midfielder and have shifted their gaze on to other targets.

The Yorkshire giants have kept their counsel amidst the claims of the Cuisance deal to falling through.

Leeds have neither denied nor confirmed the reports but there appears to be a problem in getting the deal over the line at the moment.

It is unclear whether Leeds found something in the Frenchman’s medical or Bayern Munich’s attempts to include a buy-back clause created a problem.

Leeds have said nothing on whether they have called off their pursuit of the Frenchman but Marcelo Bielsa did refuse to say anything on the player during his press conference on Thursday.