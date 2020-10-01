Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson feels Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa will be licking his lips as he prepares to take on a defensively fragile Manchester City side.

The Yorkshire outfit have had a solid start to life in the Premier League, winning two of their three games so far and sitting seventh in the table.

Having won two games on the trot, Leeds will look to extend their winning streak to three when they host Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Citizens come into the game on the back of a 5-2 defeat to Leicester City in their last league match, and Robinson feels Bielsa will be licking his lips considering the visitors’ defensive woes.

The former goalkeeper is sure the game will be an open one considering the two teams’ vulnerability at the back, but feels Leeds can make a great statement if they can get a result against the misfiring Manchester City.

“The way that they defended against Leicester, Marcelo Bielsa and his front four, front five will be licking their lips“, Robinson said on LUTV.

“It will be a really good open game and another that I can see about eight or nine goals in to be honest because neither team seem to focus on defending.

“But up in the attacking third of the field, they are very open.

“And I think it is a great opportunity for Leeds, especially at home, to play against a Manchester City team who are not firing on all cylinders.

“This could be a real statement of intent if they get a result.“

While Leeds have no injury concerns ahead of the game, they will be without star winger Jack Harrison, who is ineligible to face his parent club.