Leeds United have yet to make contact again with Norwich City over a deal for midfielder Todd Cantwell, according to The Athletic.

The Whites had been due to sign Michael Cuisance after agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich, but the midfielder failed his medical and has headed back to Germany.

Leeds still want to bring in a midfielder before the transfer window closes and Cantwell is on their radar.

They made contact over signing Cantwell towards the end of September, but did not follow up with an official offer.

And they have still not been back to Norwich in a bid to take Cantwell to Elland Road.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will now push for the 22-year-old after the collapse of their deal to sign Cuisance from Bayern Munich.

Cantwell has made two appearances for Norwich in the Championship so far this season, featuring against Huddersfield Town and Preston North End.

The midfielder has a further two years left to run on his contract at Carrow Road.