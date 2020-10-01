Manchester United have made a concrete offer to land Penarol winger Facundo Pellistri, who has been expected to join Lyon before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Their interest in the 18-year-old Uruguayan winger is not new and they even tapped up former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan, who was Penarol coach until last month, to gain information on the youngster.

The Premier League giants have been tracking him for several months, but Lyon are the ones who made the first bids for the player and even convinced the winger to consider the move to France.

Lyon are on the verge of working out a final agreement with Penarol for Pellistri, but it has been claimed that Manchester United have now flexed their financial muscle for the winger.

According to Uruguayan radio station Sport890, the Premier League giants have put a five-year contract on the table for Pellistri and have offered more money than Lyon.

Manchester United will hold further talks with the player’s representatives and Penarol later today as the club look to outmuscle Lyon in the race to land the winger.

They are also prepared to leave Pellistri at Penarol until January in order to get the deal over the line.

The Red Devils may be able to agree on a deal with Penarol and will look to convince the player to move to Old Trafford.

Pellistri has been a long term target for Manchester United and the club have now made a concrete move to gazump Lyon’s attempts to sign him.