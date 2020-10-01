Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not counting his chickens on the capture of midfielder Michael Cuisance yet.

Cuisance is set to join Leeds from Bayern Munich and it has been claimed in some quarters that the deal for him to play for the club is now done.

The Frenchman will become Bielsa’s fourth major signing of the summer following the additions of Spanish duo Rodrigo and Diego Llorente, along with Germany international Robin Koch.

Despite Leeds potentially being on the verge of announcing Cuisance’s arrival, the Argentine has refused to count his chickens on the midfielder’s capture and stressed that he prefers to only talk about players that are currently playing under him.

Leeds were the frontrunners in the 2019 January transfer window to secure the signature of current Manchester United starlet Daniel James from Swansea, but the move dramatically collapsed in the final hours of a frantic deadline day, and Bielsa, drawing insight from that experience, stressed that he will only be inclined to speak about Cuisance once the deal is official.

Asked what type of player Cuisance is, Bielsa told a press conference: “I would prefer to talk about him when he is officially our player.

“I don’t want to repeat the case of Dan James.”

Leeds have until Monday night to further strengthen their squad with the Whites back in action on Saturday evening against Manchester City at Elland Road.