Newcastle United starlet Lewis Cass is set to complete his loan move to Hartlepool United today according to the Hartlepool Mail.

Cass has been a regular with the Magpies Under-23s over the past two seasons, captaining the side on five occasions during the 2019/20 campaign.

The young centre-back joined the north east giants in the summer of 2018 and rose through the ranks to be a fixture in Newcastle’s Under-23s set-up.

Cass is set to leave St James’ Park today to sign with National League side Hartlepool on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old will join Pools boss Dave Challinor at Victoria Park in a bid to earn valuable first team experience with the fifth-tier team.

Newcastle are likely to place a January recall clause in the centre-back’s contract.

The young defender played against Hartlepool in their opening pre-season match at Newcastle’s Little Benton Academy last month.

Cass will join Challinor’s side ahead of their season opener against Aldershot Town on 3rd October.