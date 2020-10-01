Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been offered to Serie A giants Napoli, but the cost of a deal may rule the club out of a move.

Bakayoko and Chelsea have been trying to part ways with each other throughout the transfer window, but with only days left in the window, the Frenchman is still on the books.

The midfielder agreed to take a 40 per cent pay cut to push through a move to AC Milan, but negotiations between Chelsea and the Serie A giants stalled over a disagreement over the size of the fee.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Frenchman and are in talks with Chelsea to sign him on a loan deal, but no agreement is yet in place.

Bakayoko’s representatives are desperate to find a club for him and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they have knocked on the door at Napoli to take their client in the final days of the window.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been offered the chance to take the midfielder off Chelsea’s hands.

The Serie A giants want to sign a midfielder and Bakayoko is a player that they could consider bringing in.

But for the moment, the costs associated with the potential deal mean the jury is out on whether they will press the trigger on a bid.

They could take the plunge for him in the next few days if the financial terms make sense.