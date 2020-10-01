Paris Saint-Germain are continuing their efforts to sign midfielder Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur, but talks with the Premier League club are proving to be difficult.

The England international is no longer a key man at Tottenham, with Jose Mourinho omitting him from four of his six matchday squads this season.

With Alli struggling to stay in Mourinho’s plans in north London, he has been strongly linked with an exit, with PSG mooted as a potential destination.

The French champions are keen on the 24-year-old, but only want to sign Alli on loan and not on a permanent deal.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, PSG are still working on striking a deal with Tottenham for Alli but the talks are proving to be difficult.

The north London club are not interested in a loan deal and it is claimed are only open to permanent solutions, which PSG are not in a position to agree to in the current window.

Spurs’ reluctance to change their stance is proving to a stumbling block in the Ligue 1 club’s attempts to sign Alli before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Alli is said to be open to a move to the French capital, having discussed the move with Tottenham team-mate and ex-PSG man Serge Aurier.