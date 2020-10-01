Rangers have wasted no time in celebrating their Europa League win over Galatasaray on social media by replying to one of the Turkish club’s fans.

The Scottish giants took the lead at Ibrox in the 52nd minute courtesy of Scott Arfield, while just seven minutes later it was 2-0 to the hosts when skipper James Tavernier struck.

Galatasaray did pull a goal back in the 87th minute, but could not find a way past Rangers to level the game and exited the Europa League in Scotland.

Rangers on Twitter wasted no time in replying to a message from a Galatasaray fan.

The fan posted a clip of a lion and warned Rangers that Galatasaray were on their way to Scotland.

And Rangers responded by posting a photograph of a cat with a lion hat on his head.

Steven Gerrard’s side will now wait to see who will be drawn in their group in the Europa League group stage.

The draw is due to be made on Friday and Rangers will be in pot 3.

Gerrard may also see his transfer kitty for the remainder of the window given a boost after Rangers saw off Galatasaray to progress.