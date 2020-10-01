Everton winger Alex Iwobi has revealed that the quality exhibited by the Toffees new arrivals on the training pitch amazes him and expressed his delight at how they are making an impact in games.

Carlo Ancelotti’s first summer transfer window since taking over the reins at Goodison Park has seen him add significant talent to the first team in the midfield trio of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The new boys have all featured in all three of Everton’s Premier League matches so far, pulling the strings in the middle of the park, helping the team to three victories in the league on the trot.

Everton’s summer signings have raised the standard at the Merseyside outfit on all fronts, according to Iwobi, as the winger revealed that the Toffees new boys are displaying the same quality on the training pitch that they have been showing in competitive matches.

The 24-year-old is amazed by the standard exhibited by the new arrivals and also added that he is making the most out of the opportunity to share the dressing room with elite players.

“The new players have really been welcomed in properly. They are enjoying their time here. It just shows, we’re one big family”, Iwobi told Everton’s official site.

“You look at Allan and he can’t speak the most English at the moment, but we’re still able to talk to him – it’s great for us.

“You can see their quality when they’re playing. And we see it in training every day – it still amazes me.

“Really, it’s amazing to see in training, let alone in matches.

“They are helping us as a team and, with the experience they’ve got, they’re helping other players.

“I’m still learning from each player.”

Ancelotti is still chasing to land a new centre-back to bolster his defence and Everton have had an offer for Norwich City’s Ben Godfrey accepted.