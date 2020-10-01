Manchester United have been persuaded to accept a bid from Roma, which is less than their original asking price for Chris Smalling.

The 30-year-old defender has been training away from the first-team squad at Manchester United and is patiently waiting for Roma to get a deal done to sign him.

The negotiations between Roma and Manchester United have been slow though, and the two clubs have found it hard to see eye-to-eye on the valuation of Smalling.

Manchester United have demanded €20m from his potential departure, but Roma have been unwilling to pay that level of money for the defender.

An intermediary representing Roma was dispatched to England earlier this week and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, he has done his job to find a compromise between the two clubs.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have finally agreed to accept a figure lower than their initial asking price for Smalling.

The intermediary is expected to be in the Italian capital today and the definitive agreement between the two clubs could be signed by the end of the day.

Roma already have an agreement over a contract with Smalling and the Serie A giants are pushing to get a deal over the line to sign him soon.