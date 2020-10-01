Leeds United talent Bryce Hosannah has revealed that the Whites Under-23s have pressure on them to mirror the style and intensity of Marcelo Bielsa’s first team, but believes it has improved his game.

Hosannah has departed Elland Road and put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal with League Two outfit Bradford City.

The 21-year-old was a fixture with Leeds Under-23s with first Carlos Corberan and now Mark Jackson, but has not yet made the leap into Bielsa’s first team and has moved to Valley Parade to gain valuable first team experience.

The full-back revealed that Leeds Under-23s have mirrored the style of Bielsa’s first team and are drilled to match the Argentine’s stringent tactical and technical instructions that he has employed at Elland Road.

Hosannah conceded that there is a lot of pressure on the Under-23 players to match the intensity of the first team, but stressed the constant demand for perfection has enabled him to raise his own standards.

“The 23s team at Leeds have sort of mirrored the Leeds first team”, Hosannah told BBC Radio Leeds.

“A lot of the time the 23s, he [Bielsa] used it sort of as a second team.

“And just the bench players if they did not play more than half an hour at the weekend for the first team, they would play on the Mondays for the 23s.

“So, it was good sort of be exposed to that system.

“It was difficult, for different positions at Leeds, there were different requirements you sort of had to try to be good at.

“So, I felt like that really helped me improve my game.

“The attention to detail that they have there, it puts a lot of pressure on you to sort of try and replicate their style of play in the game.

“So, I hope that can help me going forward and I can bring it to Bradford.”

Hosannah is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the Whites after arriving from Crystal Palace in 2017 and will now hope to kick on with Stuart McCall’s Bantams in the current season.