Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed that he found out about his maiden senior England call-up through a text message.

Calvert-Lewin has hit the ground running for Everton since the current season kicked off with eight goals in five outings, and two hat-tricks among them.

The 23-year-old’s exceptional form saw him earn his maiden senior England call-up on Thursday and the Toffees hitman will join club team-mates Jordan Pickford and defender Michael Keane in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming Wembley matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

The Everton number 9 revealed that he found out about the call-up through a text message from The FA and stressed that the moment felt so surreal as the realisation of his hard work being recognised by his country slowly dawned upon him.

The 23-year-old has scored in all but one of his games across 2020/21 so far and the striker, who has evolved under the tutelage of Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti, expressed his gratitude to his manager and team-mates for having his back through thick and thin.

“I found out with a text message [from the FA]”, Calvert-Lewin told Everton’s official site.

“Pickers and Keano were obviously named in the squad and they were saying, ‘Have you got the text yet?’.

“I went to my phone and saw the text message… I didn’t really know how to feel, if I’m being honest. I’ve thought about this moment so many times.

“To finally get that recognition of a senior England call-up, it’s something I’ve worked very hard for.

“I’m very thankful to my manager at Everton and my teammates for helping me get here.”

The striker is the Premier League’s joint top scorer along with Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, with five goals from three games at the moment, and will hope to mirror his domestic league form on the international stage if opportunities come his way.