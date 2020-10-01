Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius is to undergo a medical with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, according to football.london.

Jose Mourinho has made the Brazilian his top target to bring in to provide cover for Harry Kane and Spurs have been holding talks with Benfica to push a deal over the line.

They have reached an agreement with Benfica for Vinicius, which will see the striker join on an initial season-long loan.

Tottenham will hold an option to make the 25-year-old’s move permanent for a set fee of £36.3m.

Vinicius is happy to make the move to the Premier League side and will undergo a medical at the club’s Hotspur Way training base on Friday.

If he comes through the medical checks without issue he will then put pen to paper to his loan deal at Tottenham.

Spurs do not expect to encounter any issues with securing a work permit for Vinicius, but his signing will come too late for him to feature against Manchester United on Sunday.

Benfica wanted £50m for Vinicius earlier this summer, but the club’s exit from the Champions League qualifiers forced a rethink and the striker is Tottenham bound.