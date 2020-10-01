Tottenham Hotspur are still considering making a late bid for Inter defender Milan Skriniar, according to the Evening Standard.

The 25-year-old defender has emerged as a target for Tottenham as Jose Mourinho wants to sign a centre-back before the transfer window slams shut.

Spurs have held talks with Inter, but the two clubs are far apart when it comes to the valuation of the defender and Tottenham were only prepared to pay around half of the Serie A giants’ €60m asking price.

Inter do not want to sell the Slovak at a reduced price and they made it clear on Wednesday that the defender will not be leaving the San Siro before Monday’s deadline.

But Tottenham’s interest in Skriniar is not dead and it has been claimed that they could slap in a bid for him in the coming days.

Mourinho still wants a defender added to his squad and Inter are pondering over tabling a late offer for Skriniar.

But the jury is out on whether Tottenham can manage to strike a compromise agreement with Inter.

South Korean international Kim-Min Jae is also one of the defenders Tottenham are tracking at the moment.