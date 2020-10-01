Tottenham Hotspur are trying to find a solution to loan out 19-year-old winger Jack Clarke before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to the Evening Standard.

Clarke is yet to make a senior appearance for Spurs and spent last season on loan spells at Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers.

He has played for the Tottenham Under-23s this season, but is not expected to feature for the senior team and Spurs are keen to see his development continue.

They are expected to send him out on loan before the transfer window shuts.

It remains to be seen where Clarke will head, but the clock is ticking.

A loan move away to a Championship club is a likely solution for Clarke and Tottenham are keen to listen to offers in the final days of the transfer window.

They are likely to see guarantees over playing time as they will not want to make the same mistake they made when they sent him to Leeds on loan last year.

Clarke is considered someone for the future at Tottenham and the club are working with the player to find a new club for him to join on loan in the coming days.