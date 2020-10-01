West Ham United and Southampton hold an interest in Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Grujic spent last two seasons on loan in the Bundesliga at Hertha Berlin and Liverpool have been open to offers to sell him in the ongoing transfer window.

The Reds do not want another loan deal and want to raise cash from his outright sale, but they are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table.

Hertha Berlin are interested in taking him back, but they have been put off by Liverpool’s £20m asking price for the Serbian midfielder.

Grujic also has suitors in the Premier League and West Ham and Southampton have considered signing him in the ongoing transfer window.

Both Premier League clubs are keen on signing a midfielder before the window slams shut on Monday.

It remains to be seen whether they make a concrete offer to land the Serbian in the coming days.

Liverpool are prepared to sell him but for the moment they are yet to find a club who are ready to meet their financial demands.

The Reds are believed to be ready to keep Grujic for one more season if they do not receive the right price for him.