West Ham United are closing in on securing the signature of Slavia Prague right-back Vladimír Coufal, with the defender scheduled to undergo his medical today, according to Sky Sports (09:42).

Hammers boss David Moyes is keen on reinforcing his backline before the current transfer window closes with centre-backs and full-backs his primary targets.

West Ham’s first-choice right-back Ryan Fredericks is currently sidelined with an injury and the Hammers lack depth in that position with 20-year-old Ben Johnson the only remaining option.

However, Moyes is close to bringing in competition for the right-back spot as West Ham are on the verge of sealing a deal for Slavia Prague full-back Coufal.

The 28-year-old has flown into London to undergo his medical today ahead of completing a switch to the London Stadium.

The Czech giants and West Ham are claimed to have shaken hands over a deal in the region of £5m for the right-back.

Coufal is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year contract in London.

The right-back has started the current season on a high with three assists in the five Fortuna Liga games he has played for Slavia Prague.