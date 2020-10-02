AC Milan have gained an edge in the race to sign Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot and are growing in confidence about getting a deal over the line for the defender.

Dalot started in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Brighton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, but he has largely been a bit-part player since last season.

Manchester United are open to offers to let him go in the ongoing transfer window and the 21-year-old has attracted interest from two of the biggest clubs in Italy.

Roma have been in talks with Manchester United over signing Dalot, but AC Milan are the ones who are now the favourites to secure a deal to sign the Portuguese before Monday’s deadline.

According to Sky Italia, there is growing confidence within AC Milan that they would be able to take Dalot to San Siro in the final days of the transfer window.

Manchester United have already rejected an offer from the Rossoneri, but AC Milan are expected to table another bid soon.

The Serie A giants will slap in an improved bid to sign the defender on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

AC Milan will hold more talks with Manchester United in the coming hours and further developments are expected to take place soon.