Arsenal are set to take a decision on centre-back William Saliba’s immediate future amidst interest from France.

The Gunners paid big money to secure a deal for Saliba last summer and allowed him to spend last season on loan at his former club Saint-Etienne.

There was much excitement around the 19-year-old defender’s arrival and he was expected to slot straight into the Arsenal defence this season.

However, the Frenchman is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal and was even left out of the squad against Liverpool for the EFL Cup clash on Thursday night.

And according to the Evening Standard, the Gunners could now consider letting him go before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Saliba has attracted interest from France and Rennes are considering signing him on loan from the Gunners.

A loan move appeals to Arsenal, who are mulling his future.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are considering whether a loan would make sense.

However, nothing has been agreed yet and Arsenal will take a decision on the defender soon.