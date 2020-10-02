Celtic are no longer in the running to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ryan Sessegnon on a loan deal, according to Sky Sports (10:26).

Tottenham signed Sessegnon from Fulham last summer, but he has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham and has played very little football.

Jose Mourinho is not counting on him this season and Tottenham are prepared to loan him out as they want him to play more football over the next year.

He has been linked with a move to Leeds, and even Celtic reportedly made an approach to take him to Glasgow in the ongoing transfer window.

But it has been claimed that the Scottish champions are no longer in pursuit of the full-back and are set to consider other targets.

Celtic did register their interest in Sessegnon but the financial aspects of the deal were likely to be a struggle for them.

And it seems the Bhoys have stepped back and are no longer interested in signing the Tottenham defender.

Brighton have also ruled themselves out of the reckoning for Sessegnon ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

He has been linked with a move to Germany with Hoffenheim believed to be one of the Bundesliga clubs who want him.