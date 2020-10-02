Celtic are yet to return to the table with an improved offer for Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, according to Sky Sports News.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon is keen on bolstering his squad before Monday’s transfers deadline with left-backs and midfielders his priority targets.

Charlton star Doughty, who rose through the ranks at the London outfit, has been marked by Lennon as a potential addition to his midfield.

Celtic have been chasing the 20-year-old’s signature throughout the summer in a bid to take him north of the border.

But the Scottish champions’ efforts to lure away Doughty from Charlton have so far met a dead end with the League One outfit knocking back Celtic’s previous offers of £400,000 and £650,000 respectively.

The Addicks, who were relegated from the Championship last season, are not keen on losing one of their brightest prospects in the current transfer window.

Celtic have not yet returned to the negotiating table with an improved bid for the young midfielder.

Doughty has made six appearances for Charlton in all competitions since the current season kicked off.

The midfielder has less than a year left on his contract with the Addicks and Celtic could look to convince him to sign a pre-contractual agreement in January, if he has not extended his deal.