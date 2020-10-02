Chelsea have denied having an agreement in place for Bayern Munich to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Bayern Munich are big admirers of the Chelsea winger and continue to want to take him to the Allianz Arena, with the move also being one which tempts the winger.

It had been claimed that Bayern Munich had made a breakthrough in talks with Chelsea and are in line to sign Hudson-Odoi on a loan deal with a purchase option before the transfer window shuts.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, Chelsea have denied having an agreement with Bayern Munich.

All eyes will be on whether the German and European champions can do a deal with Chelsea for Hudson-Odoi before the transfer window slams shut.

Hudson-Odoi has been concerned about his lack of playing time at Chelsea, but he was in the starting eleven for the Blues’ EFL Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

The wide-man stayed on the pitch for the entire time against Spurs and will be hopeful of more playing time if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich though could be aiming to convince Chelsea to let Hudson-Odoi go in the coming hours.