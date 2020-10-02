Everton failed with another attempt to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea as recently as three days ago.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti wanted to add the 22-year-old to the ranks at Goodison Park, but Chelsea have refused to play ball, with Antonio Rudiger a potential outgoing before the window closes.

Ancelotti is now set to sign Ben Godfrey from Norwich City and it appears the Toffees accelerated for the Canaries star after being knocked back for Tomori again.

Everton made a move to sign Tomori on loan just three days ago, but Chelsea rejected it, according to Sky Italia’s Fabrizio Romano.

Tomori now looks set to stay at Chelsea beyond the closure of the transfer window.

The defender featured in Chelsea’s EFL Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur and will be looking to clock more game time going forward.

If he struggles for regular football, Tomori will not have long to wait until a new transfer window opens however.

The January transfer window will swing open for business in just 12 weeks’ time.