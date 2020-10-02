Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft has expressed his sympathy for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who he feels could be the victim of the Red Devils’ lack of signings.

The transfer window is in its final lap and Premier League giants Manchester United have only made one major addition to their squad so far, with Donny van de Beek joining from Ajax.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with players such as Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles, but have struggled to agree deals for their targets so far.

Ahead of Manchester United’s league game against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, manager Solskjaer explained that the club are working to strengthen the squad as the window nears an end, leaving Fjortoft to feel sorry for him.

The former Norway star believes Solskjaer is aware that he will be the one to pay if Manchester United fail to produce results as a result of them failing to strengthen the squad.

“Just saw Ole Gunnar’s press conference. Feel sorry for him“, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“He knows of course that he is ultimately the first one who must pay the price if they don’t improve the team and they don’t get the results.“

Manchester United have until Monday to get deals across the line for their transfer targets but it remains to be seen if they will succeed in doing so.