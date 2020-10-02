Leeds United star Luke Ayling has urged the Whites to approach their next top flight game against Manchester City with complete focus.

Despite losing their season opener against Liverpool at Anfield, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have bounced back with consecutive victories over Fulham and Sheffield United, taking their points tally to six in the Premier League.

Leeds’ next league outing will see them square off against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who finished last term as runners-up behind the Reds in the league, at the weekend.

Ayling is well aware of the quality that the Manchester outfit bring to the table and the right-back has urged his team-mates to approach the showdown at Elland Road with razor-sharp focus.

The full-back promised that his team will lay everything they have out on the pitch and is confident the Whites can match the Citizens in intensity throughout the game, which in his opinion will have a very high tempo from the off.

“I think it is going to be a good game of football”, Ayling told LUTV.

“It will certainly be high tempo.

“They are going to try and keep the ball as they always do and try getting behind us.

“We have seen that they can turn up on a day and beat any team in the world.

“So us boys have to be on it.

“Then we have got to be switched on all the time.

“We have got to make sure we are at it and who knows what can happen.

“Us boys know that we are going to have to play really, really well and they might not be at it for us to get a result.

“But we will go out there and try our best.”

Ayling has played every minute of Premier League football for Leeds since the season kicked off, and the 29-year-old helped his team earn their first clean sheet of the current campaign against Sheffield United last weekend in a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.