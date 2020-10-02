Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has promised that he is standing by to act in the remaining days of the transfer window if a top player becomes available.

The Magpies have made significant additions to their squad in the transfer window in the shape of Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick.

Newcastle are said to want to sign a centre-back before the transfer window slams shut and have been linked with a number of defensive options.

And Magpies boss Bruce has not ruled out the possibility of one more player coming through the door at St. James’ Park on loan, should the opportunity arise.

However, the Newcastle manager is anticipating a largely quiet end to the transfer window, having already made major signings earlier in the window.

“I don’t expect to be that busy“, Bruce told a press conference.

“If something becomes available I will act.

“We went to work early to avoid the hectic scramble.

“However, if a good player becomes available on loan then we will look at it.“

Newcastle have been linked with moves for a number of defenders, including Manchester United’s Phil Jones.