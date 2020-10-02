Leeds United considered a move for Ovie Ejaria earlier in the transfer window, before the midfielder swapped Liverpool for Reading on a permanent basis, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are looking to bring in a new midfielder before the transfer window closes and have been credited with an interest in a number of players.

Leeds even shook hands with Bayern Munich over a deal for French star Michael Cuisance, but saw the move fall through after he failed his medical with the club.

Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road, but his asking price has been an issue.

And it has emerged that the Whites also considered a move for England Under-21 international Ejaria earlier in the window, but decided not to turn their interest into a formal offer.

Ejaria eventually swapped Premier League champions Liverpool for Championship side Reading on a permanent basis.

The Royals signed the 22-year-old on a season-long loan deal last summer and had agreed to a buy him from Liverpool for around £3.5m this year.

With time running out in the window, it remains to be seen if Leeds will manage to land the midfielder they have been looking for.