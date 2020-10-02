Norwich City star Todd Cantwell still remains on Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa’s radar, with the Argentine keen on bringing in a fresh face to his midfield before the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Whites efforts to bring in midfielder Michael Cuisance from German champions Bayern Munich broke down after the Frenchman failed his medical on Thursday.

Bielsa though is still keen on adding to his midfield arsenal at Elland Road before the transfer window slams shut with several options on the plate.

Norwich midfielder Cantwell has been the subject of interest from Leeds.

And the 22-year-old is still under consideration at Leeds as a potential recruit

Leeds touched base with Norwich over Cantwell in late September but are yet to follow up with an official offer.

Norwich have already sold left-back Jamal Lewis, while centre-back Ben Godfrey is set to move to Everton.

It remains to be seen if Norwich will sell, but Leeds have until the closure of the domestic transfer window on 16th October to sign him.