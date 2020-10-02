Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani does not believe that any side will sign Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese before the transfer window closes, but admits the Whites have been keen.

The Argentina international has long been the Yorkshire-based club’s number one midfield target during the transfer window.

Although they have held talks with Udinese over a deal for De Paul, Leeds have been unwilling to match the Serie A club’s asking price of €40m.

As the Whites continue their search for a midfielder and with the transfer window nearing an end, Radrizzani has admitted that the club considered a move for De Paul.

However, the Leeds supremo is of the view that no club will land the Argentine in the ongoing transfer window, in an indication that Udinese’s asking price is too high.

“We thought about it but I don’t think anyone will sign him“, Radrizzani told Italian radio station Radio 24.

Leeds had turned their eyes to Bayern Munich star Michael Cuisance after cooling their interest in De Paul due to Udinese’s asking price.

However, the Whites saw their deal for the midfielder fall through after he failed his medical with the club and it remains to be seen if Radrizzani will launch one last attempt for De Paul.