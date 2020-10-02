Harry Wilson looks set to stay at Liverpool after Burnley cooled their interest in the Wales international, according to Sky Sports (15:39).

Sean Dyche’s Clarets have been in talks with Liverpool in a bid to take Wilson to Turf Moor, but the discussions between the two clubs have not yielded a positive result.

Burnley have had two offers for the winger turned down by Liverpool and are now cooling their interest.

It is claimed that Dyche would be happy for the transfer window to close with his current squad on the books.

Liverpool are open to selling Wilson, but the winger now looks set to stay at Anfield.

The Reds appear unwilling to water down their asking price for the player and may have him at the club beyond Monday’s deadline, unless there is late interest from elsewhere.

Wilson will not have long to wait until the January transfer window however, with the new year window set to open in just 12 weeks’ time.

The winger spent last term on loan at Bournemouth, but could not help the Cherries avoid relegation.