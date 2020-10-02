Liverpool star Harry Wilson’s proposed move to Burnley is in doubt as the Clarets are struggling to agree a fee with the Reds, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Anfield outfit are looking to move at least a few of their fringe players out before the transfer window closes and Wilson appears to be among them.

Wilson, whose price tag of £20m has put off potential suitors, has attracted interest from Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

The Turf Moor club tabled an initial bid of £12m, which could rise up to £16m after add-ons, in an attempt to sign him, but saw it turned down by Liverpool.

Burnley have been claimed to be working on getting a deal across the line for Wilson, but the move is in serious doubt now due to disagreements over a transfer fee.

Dyche’s side have struggled to reach an agreement with Liverpool over a fee for the signature of Wilson despite the Reds said to be willing to accept a sum lower than their valuation.

With a move to Turf Moor now in doubt, it remains to be seen where the immediate future lies for the Wales international.

It is possible that Liverpool will opt to keep him at the club if they do not receive a promising offer for the player, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth.