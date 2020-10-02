Manchester United have tabled an improved offer to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, with a simplified payment structure, to convince the German giants to let him go, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

Dortmund have continued to be clear about not selling Sancho, but Manchester United are still working behind the scenes to sign the winger.

The Premier League giants have come up with a fresh offer and are hopeful that Dortmund will eventually let the player go before Monday’s transfer deadline.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have offered a whopping €110m deal to Dortmund to snare Sancho away from the Westfalenstadion.

The bid consists of a guaranteed €95m fee, which would be spread out over the next five years, with Manchester United paying €19m in each instalment.

The Premier League giants have offered another €15m in easily achievable performance-based add-ons.

Manchester United believe that they have simplified the payment structure and will be hopeful Dortmund could accept the current offer.

However, the deal is still short of the €120m Dortmund have been demanding for Sancho all summer.

The winger remains keen to leave Germany for Manchester United and is now reportedly pushing for the move.