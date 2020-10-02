Napoli are trying to find a way to meet Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko’s wage demands as the Serie A giants attempt to sign the Frenchman before Monday’s deadline.

Bakayoko wanted to join AC Milan earlier in the window and even agreed to take a pay cut but negotiations between Chelsea and the Rossoneri have stalled.

Paris Saint-Germain are divided over whether to sign Bakayoko and for the moment Napoli have the edge in the race to secure a deal for the Chelsea midfielder.

Bakayoko has prioritised joining Napoli over the other offers on his table and is keen on working under Gennaro Gattuso again following his experience at AC Milan under the Italian.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Serie A giants are now in talks with the player over finding a way to meet his wage demands.

Bakayoko wants a contract worth €6m per season and Napoli are trying to find a method to find a solution.

Napoli are hopeful that they will be able to find an agreement with the player before finalising a deal with Chelsea.

The Serie A giants have managed to convince Chelsea to send him out on loan with an option to buy.

They are looking to reach a definitive agreement with the player and Chelsea over the next 24 hours.