Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has played down talk that the Gers are moving to sign Everton midfielder Mo Besic, rubbishing suggestions the player is having a medical at the club.

The Gers are on the prowl for an extra option in midfield before the current transfer window slams shut and have been linked with a move for Toffees player Besic.

The 28-year-old is not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and is expected to leave Goodison Park, with a move north of the border to Ibrox touted.

It has been claimed that the Everton man is on the verge of joining Rangers, with the midfielder currently undergoing his medical with the club, but Gerrard put all rumours to bed, stressing that it would be news to him.

Gerrard refused to comment on Besic and made it clear that he has no intention of being drawn into transfer speculation.

“Listen I’m not going to be mentioning any names here today”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“Someone has just asked me if Mo Besic is up in Glasgow having a medical with Rangers.

“That would be news to me if he was.”

Rangers have until Monday to make further signings and received a financial boost on Thursday when they booked their spot in the Europa League group stage.