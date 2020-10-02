Sheffield United will not register Rhian Brewster in time for him to face Arsenal on Sunday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blades have agreed to sign the highly-rated striker from Liverpool for a fee of £23.5m after two months of chasing for services.

Brewster arrived in Yorkshire on Thursday night to finalise personal terms and complete a medical, which he has successfully passed.

The England Under-21 international has also agreed to put pen to paper on five-year contract with the club as he edges closer to a move to Bramall Lane.

However, Sheffield United have failed to register the signing of Brewster from Liverpool in time to make him eligible to face Arsenal on Sunday.

The Englishman is expected to finalise the move to Chris Wilder’s side today but will not be available to face the Gunners this weekend.

Brewster will have to watch on from the stands as his new team-mates take on Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium.

The youngster will have to then wait for another two weeks to make his debut for the Blades, with the international break coming up after this week’s league fixtures.